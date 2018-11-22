‘Adventure tourist’ killed by tribe

US missionary John Chau has been killed by villagers on a remote island in the North Indian Ocean. Picture: Facebook

AN American tourist was killed by a tribe on a remote island in the Indian Ocean as soon as he set foot on their home.

North Sentinel Island, off-bounds to visitors, is home to the Sentinelese, who killed John Allen Chau, after he was illegally ferried there by fishermen, officials said.

The island is located in India's remote Andaman and Nicobar chain.

According to The Sun, the Sentinelese are a community of hunter-gatherers who live there isolated from the outside world.

"A murder case has been registered," one of the officials told Reuters.

Because contact with the tribe is forbidden Chau's killers cannot be prosecuted despite taking a life.

John Chau was reportedly from Alabama but travelled extensively. Picture: Facebook

He described himself on Instagram as a "Wilderness EMT (Emergency Medical Technician), "PADI Advanced Open Water Diver", "Outbound Collective Explorer" and a "Snakebite Survivor"

The local Director General of Police Dependra Pathak told TNM: "His body has not yet been retrieved because we have to strategise keeping in mind the nuances and sensitivity of other cultures.

"We are working on that, and are in contact with anthropologists and tribal welfare experts.

"We will figure out some strategy."

Both officials asked for anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Chau, 27, had reportedly visited the island hoping to preach Christianity to the tribe.

Jatin Narwal, Superintendent of Police at Port Blair, told TNM that John was last seen alive on November 16.

He added: "He lived in Alabama, US. He is some kind of paramedic. He was on a misplaced adventure in prohibited area to meet uncontacted persons.

John Chau was a missionary, according to authorities. Picture: Facebook

"People thought he is a missionary because he had mentioned his position on god and that he was a believer on social media or somewhere online.

"But in a strict sense, he was not a missionary. He was an adventurer. His intention was to meet the aborigines."

A source told AFP: "He tried to reach the Sentinel island on November 14 but could not make it. Two days later he went well prepared. He left the dinghy midway and took a canoe all by himself to the island.

"He was attacked by arrows but he continued walking. The fishermen saw the tribals tying a rope around his neck and dragging his body.

North Sentinel Islanders are the last peoples cut off from world. Picture: Indian Coast Guard

"They were scared and fled but returned next morning to find his body on the sea shore."

When they got back to Port Blair on South Andaman Island they told a local preacher, who was a friend of Chau's, what had happened.

Cops have launched an investigation, Deepak Yadav, a police official in the island chain in the Bay of Bengal, said in a statement late on Tuesday.

North Sentinel Island is in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Picture: AP Photo/Gautam Singh, File)

A spokeswoman for the United States consulate in India's southern city of Chennai said in an email: "We are aware of reports concerning a US citizen in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

