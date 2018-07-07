American Pie star is all grown up

REMEMBER Stifler's pervy little brother Matt from 1999's American Pie? He's 32 now - and he's really hot.

Eli Marienthal was only 13 when he appeared on screen alongside Seann William Scott in the hit teen sex comedy, as The Sun reports.

His most famous scene was the one where all the gang - and anyone else with a webcam, including the band Blink 182 - watched as Jim, played by Jason Biggs, got a bit overexcited while kissing foreign exchange student Nadia.

Eli Marienthal with Sean William Scott, who played his brother Stifler.

After appearing in the film and its 2001 sequel American Pie 2, Marienthal went on to act opposite Lindsay Lohan in 2004's Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen in the lead role of Sam.

After a number of TV roles he made his final appearance with a cameo on the Big Bang Theory in 2009 - before retiring from acting aged just 23.

However, last year he staged a return to the small screen and was seen playing the role of Finn in TV series The North Pole.

Marienthal is currently doing a PHD in geography at the University of California, Berkley and has also written and performed his own work as a poet, playwright and dancer.

He also co-founded W.I.L.D, which stands for Wilderness Immersion Leadership Development, and is a 10-day backpacking program that helps teen boys learn leadership and outdoors skills while fostering a positive relationship with nature.

Marienthal's interest in wilderness education has also seen him work in both Haiti and India.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.