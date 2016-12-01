News

American band cancels Falls Festival shows

Javier Encalada
| 1st Dec 2016 12:58 PM
OUT OF LOVE: Grouplove will not be coming to Australia this month.
OUT OF LOVE: Grouplove will not be coming to Australia this month. Contibuted

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AMERICAN indie rock band Grouplove has cancelled its Falls Festival shows due to "medical reasons".

Falls Festival made the announcement with a post on their social media today.

"It is with a heavy heart that announce (sic) Grouplove will not be able to attend Falls Festival this year due to medical reasons," the post reads.

"In the meantime, we are working towards a replacement which will be announce very shortly.

"We wish Hannah all the best and a speedy recovery."

Grouplove was formed in 2009 by Hannah Hooper, Christian Zucconi, Sean Gadd, Andrew Wessen and Ryan Rabin.

Their debut EP, which was originally released independently, included their hit song Colours.

The band also confirmed the news with a message via social media from Hannah Hooper to their fans.

"It breaks my heart to let you know that due to strict doctor's orders, I have to be on complete vocal rest for the next 4-6 weeks," the post reads.

"I've been doing everything in my power to get out there and do these shows with you guys, but right now this is completely out of my control. My vocal cords will heal, but the only way that is going to happen is if I am silent for the next 4-6 weeks.

"I want to apologise to all the fans, radio stations, festivals and promoters who were excited to have us come out and play for you guys here in the US and Australia - however upset you are, we are 100x more upset. We live to play live for you all! We promise to do everything in our power to make up these shows whenever possible."

The band's US dates and headline tour for January 2017 is still on.

For details on Falls Festival Byron Bay visit the festival's website.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay falls festival byron bay grouplove whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
American band cancels Falls Festival shows

American band cancels Falls Festival shows

"MEDICAL reasons" have forced this popular band to cancel their shows this year

HEATWAVE: Fears of tragedy as Qld, NSW to hit 42°C

An image of Australia's maximum temperatures on Saturday, as the heatwave strikes much of southern Queensland and northern NSW.

Hospitals and health services are readying for a rush of patients

Services club to go big for solar

GOING SOLAR: Byron Bay Services Club Secretary manager David Green and President Dr Brian Tibbett with Juno Energy's Andy Turnbull.

Large solar installation for Byron Services Club

Dogs are the best listeners when it comes to reading

STORY DOGS: Students from Byron Bay High School, Kori Tasker, Coco Cratchley, Nathan Smith and Beau Learmonth with Attila the story Dog.

Story Dogs in Schools is helping local kids read.

Local Partners

American band cancels Falls Festival shows

"MEDICAL reasons" have forced this popular band to cancel their shows this year

Dance parties raise almost $20,000 in just 12 months

NUDGERS: Sarah and Darren Sutton (aka Lord Sut), Dale Stephen (aka DJ Brevil) and Laura Peck are the Cunning Stunts team behind Nudge Nudge Wink Wink.

Events have been free and family friendly, but also help charities

This could be your only chance to see Neil Young

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

His 2017 headline tour of Australia and NZ has been called off

WATCH: Local artists featured on ABC's iView

DOCUMENTARY: Behind the scenes of Createability short film Corey the Warrier are Yuin/Bundjalung man and painter Corey Stewart and filmmaker Isabel Darling.

Short films feature local artists living with disabilities

The Rubens are ready to rock the region... twice

RUBENS: The band is coming to the area for two free shows.

Their song Hoops reached number one in the 2015 Hottest 100

American band cancels Falls Festival shows

American band cancels Falls Festival shows

"MEDICAL reasons" have forced this popular band to cancel their shows this year

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

Five things to do in Byron Bay this week

Kingfisha

Music, cabaret, theatre and more

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

VIEWS &amp; COASTAL BREEZES!

6 Ewandale Close, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 3 $695,000

A SUPER, SUPER INVESTMENT - OR LARGE FAMILY HOME on over an acre - in the Village of Clunes SNEAK PEAK - FIRST OPEN 17 DECEMBER! At the end of a sweeping...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $590,000 to...

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

Exceptional Rural Opportunity

71 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

3 1 4 Expressions of...

This stunning 101 acre block is situated just 6 minutes from Bangalow and 20 minutes from the beaches of Byron Bay. Renovate the 100 year old house or choose from...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,695,000

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 Auction 10th...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous master built home which makes the most of natural light and the Byron climate for outdoor...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!