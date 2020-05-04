Amended West Byron application to go before court

The areas south of Ewingsdale Rd which an amended West Byron subdivision DA relates to.

THE public exhibition period for a “new” development application for West Byron will end this Thursday, May 7.

An earlier proposal from West Byron Landowners Group seeking a 387 lot subdivision was rejected by the Northern Regional Planning Panel last February.

An amended DA which seeks 162 new lots, including 127 residential lots, 25 “super lots”, two business lots, two industrial lots, one recreation lot and five residue lots has since been lodged with Byron Shire Council.

That proposal, involving 12 stages of works, will be subject to a Land and Environment Court hearing later this year.

Stuart Murray of Site R & D, which represents the proponents, declined to comment on the changes in this proposal, only saying: “in short, it’s going through a process”.

The DA relates to two areas of land totalling almost 69 hectares on the southern side of Ewingsdale Rd. The two parcels sandwich a site which was subject to a separate but associated DA (also rejected by the planning panel last year) from developer Villa World.

According to some of the more than 50 documents included in the DA, the proposal would see the removal of about 4.6ha of “good-moderate” quality native vegetation and 28.6ha of “low quality” vegetation.

Those reports accept the presence of the wallum sedge frog and wallum froglet and while koala activity has been “well documented”, but they argue the vegetation on site isn’t sufficient as permanent koala habitat.

The application specifies the 25 “super lots” sought for the site could be subsequently subdivided and developed, meaning more lots could be ultimately created.