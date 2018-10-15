Menu
A car holding five people has been stuck in mud since yesterday near Mebbin.
Ambulance called to car bogged in mud since yesterday

Rick Koenig
by
15th Oct 2018 2:56 PM

AMBULANCE crews are currently attending to a group of people whose car has been bogged in mud since yesterday.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said two ambulance crews were at Mebbin State Forest, on a dirt track off Kyogle Rd and Mebbin Forest Rd, attending to one female, three males and an eight-year-old child.

They said the occupants had no warm clothes and had been stuck in their vehicle since yesterday.

The occupants have run out of phone battery and the food and water they had been surviving on, but have no injuries.

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman said a chopper had been called to the incident area earlier this afternoon but had since returned to base due to poor weather.

It is understood the helicopter witnessed two vehicles stuck, however, this has not been confirmed.

An all-terrain vehicle is now being organised by police to assist.

More to come.

    Local Partners