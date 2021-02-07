AMBER ALERT: Boy, 1, taken from QLD home by masked man
Police have issued an Amber Alert after a 20-month-old boy was taken from a home at Darra in Brisbane's southwest early Sunday morning.
Police are concerned that the boy may be at significant risk.
Police believe the man is not a relative of the little boy.
One line of inquiry is that the boy was snatched at random by an intruder unknown to the family.
The boy is described as having brown hair, fair skin and was last seen wearing a black shirt and a nappy before being taken around 2am Sunday from a home on Warrender Street, Darra.
The man believed to have taken the boy is described as solid build, wearing distinctive running shoes, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, gloves, baseball cap, and a medical mask.
Police urge the man, or anyone with information relating to their location, to contact police.
Originally published as AMBER ALERT: Boy, 1, taken from Brisbane home by masked man