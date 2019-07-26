Menu
Login
Australian Prime members have a 65-hour window to snap up bargains.
Australian Prime members have a 65-hour window to snap up bargains.
Business

Amazon misses Q2 profit estimates

26th Jul 2019 8:51 AM

AMAZON  has fallen short of second-quarter profit estimates as the world's biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart and other e-commerce players globally and invests more in marketing and faster delivery.

The company on Thursday forecast net sales in the range of $US66 billion ($A95 billion) and $US70 billion for the third quarter.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $US67.27 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose about 20 per cent to $US63.40 billion in the second quarter, beating estimates of $US62.48 billion.

Amazon's net income rose to $US2.63 billion, or $US5.22 a share in the quarter ending on June 30, from $US2.53 billion, or $5.07 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $US5.57 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

More Stories

amazon business finance profit

Top Stories

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    News THE man known simply as Mono will return to Byron having captured multiple Adaptive surfing titles.

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    News BOARDRIDERS urge caution at local break

    Mono on his winning ways

    Mono on his winning ways

    News Byron's own Mark Stewart grabs more surfing glory.

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads