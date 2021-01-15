‘Amazing’ new feature in popular Aldi item

Aldi's infamous rocking chair Special Buys is back - but this time it has got a whole new look.

The grey padded chair with wooden legs has proved extremely popular in the past, causing chaos among shoppers and selling out in as little as 30 seconds.

But last year a revamped version of the furniture item didn't sell as well.

On January 20, Aldi is hosting its annual baby sale, this time featuring a faux leather "recliner chair" for $229 that features a gliding rocking function as well as being able to manually recline.

Social media is alight with excitement over the chair, that is "easy to wipe clean" and in a palatable neutral colour.

"OK Aldi Lovers … stop the press. The Aldi rocking chair is back! And it's got a new look!" dedicated fan page Aldi Lovers wrote on Instagram Thursday.

"What do we think of new design?"

The post quickly flooded with hundreds of comments, many who stated the new design was "much more practical but not as pretty".

"The leg rest on the rocker is a game changer! So necessary," one woman wrote.

"LEATHER LOOK RECLINER! Get on it!" another said.

"This rocking chair is amazing," someone else declared.

While one mum said: "It's not as pretty, but now that I have a baby I know that it is far, far more practical than the old versions."

Another agreed, writing: "I totally agree! The previous design with the fabric always made me so nervous."

Others said it was a "bargain" if you had space, noting the chair - which measures 74cm (W) x 92cm (D) x 98cm (H) and weighs 40kg - was robust in size.

Other items in the baby sale that always prove popular include the foldable baby bouncer ($49.99), the baby to toddler highchair ($119) and the digital video and audio baby monitor (99.99).

Earlier this week there were "crazy" scenes in Aldi stores as shoppers rushed to snag budget backpacks, lunch boxes and shoes at the annual Back to School Special Buys sale.

The frantic rush, which caused snaking queues outside many stores, saw many take to social media to vent "rude" customers.

"Some of the 'mothers' at my local are an absolute disgrace. Rude, pushy, snappy. All over shoes and lunch boxes," one angry shopper wrote on Facebook.

"I couldn't believe it! There were over 100 people in front of me," another said.

