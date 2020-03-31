Amazing discovery at heritage-listed hall

HISTORY was made in Toowoomba yesterday as the original floorboards at the St Luke's Parish Hall were ripped up to be replaced with new ones.

The heritage-listed building was established in 1911, and St Luke's Parish councillor Dr John Standley said the hall had been used for all sorts of functions ever since.

"You can imagine in over 100 years, the floorboards are very worn," Dr Standley said.

"Some time ago a lady put her heel through the floor inside, fortunately she wasn't injured, but we had the floorboards checked and the old crows ash part was very worn.

"I'm expecting this morning the new timber will arrive from the Killarney Saw Mill."

Dr John Standley (left) and Paul Spence of Paul Spence Constructions discuss some of the items found while the timber floorboards of Toowoomba's heritage-listed St Luke's Anglican Church Hall are being pulled up and replaced, Monday, March 30, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer Kevin Farmer

Dr Standley said crows ash timber can no longer be purchased, so the new floorboards will be spotted gum.

"The Paul Spence Constructions team are now taking up the old floor boards," Dr Standley said.

"We're going to ask them if they find anything interesting under the floor, like cigarette packets or bottles of whiskey."

While The Chronicle visited the parish hall, the construction team found an old copy of the Smith's Weekly newspaper from 1944 under the floorboards.

A copy of Smith's Weekly newspaper dated August 12, 1944 was unearthed while the timber floorboards of Toowoomba's heritage-listed St Luke's Anglican Church Hall are being pulled up and replaced, Monday, March 30, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Paul Spence Constructions's Paul Spence said it was humbling to work on heritage-listed buildings like the parish hall.

"It's nice to be able to work on something you know is going to be here another 100 years," he said.

"It will take about a month of construction work and then floor polish."

Mr Spence said the new floor would be made from top quality timber.

Hard at work are (from left) Paul Spence, Duncan Hancock and Steven Mauch of Paul Spence Constructions on the replacement of the timber floorboards of Toowoomba's heritage-listed St Luke's Anglican Church Hall, Monday, March 30, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer Kevin Farmer

"Carramar Timbers is probably the best saw mill in Australia for flooring.

"It will all be spotted gum, Australian timber.

"I'm guessing it's from Murphy's Creek, they source a lot of their spotted gum from Murphy's Creek."

The project has been planned since last year.

"It's a very exciting time," he said.

"It's been a very expensive project because we have to meet all the heritage requirements.

"It's a magnificent building."

Mr Standley said the new floor would cost about $78,000, and he hoped they would be able to get a grant to help with future restorations.

"I feel passionately we need to look after some of the most beautiful buildings in the centre of Toowoomba for future generations," he said.