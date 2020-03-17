‘Amazing’ Aldi deal we all missed

Aldi Special Buys are known for causing chaos in the aisles - especially the supermarket's famous "dupes" of luxury products.

None causes more hype than Aldi's sellout beauty line. In the past it has caused people to fight it out over the last box on the shelf that is then flogged online for five times its price.

But amid the coronavirus panic buying that has been sweeping the nation, the latest drop of the Lacura Caviar Range has gone unnoticed.

The error was flagged by Aldi fan Tammy, who runs the Aldi Lovers Australia Instagram account. She shared the titbit with her 103,000 followers.

Aldi fans have revealed we missed an amazing deal on the weekend amid the toilet paper chaos. Picture: Instagram / Mouths of Mums

"Did we all totally miss the latest Caviar skincare sale amongst the toilet paper chaos?" she wrote alongside a photo of a shelf full of the highly sought-after products.

Mum blog Mouths of Mums also spotted the product stacked up in her local Aldi, writing on Facebook: "Somehow missed the memo that Caviar was back in Aldi today (or maybe it was just my local?)," the post read.

"But it was quite bizarre - no mass crowds grabbing the products, no stockpiling - the creams were pretty much ignored so I could take as many as I wanted in peace. Never happened before. I'm still a bit suspicious about the whole thing. Anyone else notice Caviar in their Aldi?"

This range usually causes chaos among shoppers but was fully stocked over the weekend. Picture: Instagram / Mouths of Mums

People were quick to comment, sharing their shock the sought-after product was in stock.

"It always ran off the shelves last time! Everyone to focused on stockpiling," one said.

"Yes at my local … a bit suss," another said.

The popularity of the range, which consists of a day and night cream, comes from Aldi shoppers likening it to luxury skincare brand La Prairie. But while the Swiss version costs $575, the Aldi one is just $19.99.

The $19.99 product has been likened to an expensive skincare product that costs nearly $600. Picture: Instagram / Aldi

Every time it has gone on sale it as been an instant "sellout" with people around the world raving about its amazing results and bargain price tag.

Aldi lacura skincare products are theeee best 😍😍😍 — Ty (@TylerCroxall_) May 2, 2019

So my agent @alanhamiltontv just said I’m looking good and my skin looks great. I told him it’s Aldi caviar cream cheap and cheerful 😀 pic.twitter.com/T8gZfkg86l — Tricia Penrose (@triciapenrose) March 6, 2019

Have you an Aldi near you? Their Lacura range is very good and has SPF. Also very reasonable — Caroleen Mary Pháitch (@CaroLocutaEst) April 24, 2019

Last year two of Aldi's Lacura products took home crowns in the 2019 Product of the Year Awards - Lacura Skin Science Renew Expert Wrinkle Smoother and Lacura Skin Science Renew Expert Eye Gel.

For Christmas, the German supermarket released a special gift set of the Caviar brand - but a stampede for the $29.99 sets meant it was out of stock in "a matter of minutes" after some shoppers "cleared out" the shelves by buying in bulk.

It usually 'runs off the shelves'. Picture: Instagram

"Yet again feral shoppers cleared out ALL of the Caviar product in one swoop just minutes after opening," one angry shopper vented in the Facebook group Aldi Mums.

"Frankly I am sick to death of this happening and want Aldi to start policing this."

Others shared similar sentiments, stating it was like "mission impossible" to score a Caviar product.

"Went to Aldi two times today and no luck finding the caviar set," one wrote on Instagram.

"Sold out within 10 mins of being stocked in stores …" another wrote, alongside a photo of the empty Caviar boxes.

As panic buyers queue to get inside Aldi and buy supplies, shoppers have reported seeing some using “’un-Australian’ tactics to get past the buying limits. Picture: Facebook

However in the midst of the panic buying, that has seen shoppers fight it out over packets of toilet paper and limits introduced on pantry staples, no one noticed Caviar's return to shelves.

Instead, Aldi had lines out the door of shoppers waiting to buy groceries as fears Australia is about to go into lock down linger.

