Rare sighting of adorable Clooney twins

Amal Clooney shows fans a big smile as she steps out with her two children, Alexander and Ella. Picture: JosiahW/Backgrid

Amal Clooney had her hands full in New York City this week, stepping out for a rare public appearance with her toddler twins.

The human rights lawyer, 40, and husband George Clooney, 57, welcomed Alexander and Ella last June.

Motherhood clearly suits Amal, who looked incredibly chic as she emerged from the Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday, carrying both of her kids at the same time.

Alexander Clooney’s expression is a real mood. Picture: JosiahW/Backgrid

She was dressed all in black, with leather jeans, a long leopard print vest, black beret, and towering platform boots.

The twins looked just as stylish as their mum. Picture: Skyler2018/Backgrid

Meanwhile, her adorable twins were both clutching matching teddy bears, with Ella's face partially covered by a fluffy white beanie.

She’s juggling two kids, two teddies, and a bag. Impressive. Picture: JosiahW/Backgrid

It's one of the few times the Clooney babies have been spotted out and about.

The last time they were photographed in public was during a family holiday in Sardinia in June.

The cute family in Italy in June. Picture: Backgrid

Earlier this week, Amal took to the stage at the 23rd annual United Nations Correspondents Association Awards, while her husband watched on proudly from the audience.

She was honoured as 2018's Global Citizen of the Year at the gala, and made a powerful speech in which she criticised Donald Trump for naming the US press the "enemy of the people" and giving oppressive regimes the "green light" to jail and kill journalists.

The glamorous couple attend the UN gala. Picture: James Devaney/GC Images

Since becoming parents, George and Amal have spent the bulk of their time in England and at the Clooney home at Italy's Lake Como.

They attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, and it's understood they're currently frontrunners to be named as godparents to the royal baby when it's born early next year.

He’s all rugged up for the chilly NYC temperatures. Picture: Backgrid