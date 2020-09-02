Alstonville resident has one wheely good way to raise funds

Stephanie Schultz, from Alstonville, is unicycling 120 kilometres over 30 days in September for Starlight Children's Foundation Tour de Kids Challenge. (Credit: Lawrence Monro)

STEPHANIE SCHULTZ is taking to the streets to raise valuable funds for the Starlight Children's foundation but she is only requiring one wheel to do it.

Ms Schultz is aiming to complete 120 kilometres over 30 days on her unicycle as part of Starlight's Tour De Kids challenge.

Ms Schultz said the tough task was worth it if she could bring a smile to the children's faces.

"I love a challenge, and I love trying new things and I really like to help others as well so it was just a way to do something really cool this year."

"They (Starlight) do Grant a Wish which I think is an amazing experience for kids who, if they've been in hospital a lot they don't get the opportunity to do all those cool things or just get away from all the pain and procedures and things … also just their everyday work in hospitals, and helping kids be kids."

Stephanie Schultz, from Alstonville, is hoping the unicycle puts smiles on people’s faces (Credit: Lawrence Monro)

Originally from Alstonville, Ms Schultz took up the unicycle after her dad noticed her penchant for riding with no hands on the way to church.

"My family rides bikes a lot and we'd ride to church each week … I got really good at doing 'no handers' so my dad was like 'how about you get a unicycle.

"So for my twelfth birthday I got a unicycle and dad taught me how to ride and I kept doing it as a bit of a hobby … when I go riding people just smile … so I thought it was a fun way to do the challenge."

By completing the challenge, the University of Canberra student is hoping her home area can get on-board and support the cause.

"A hospital is a really foreign environment and a really scary environment and these kids and their parents that Starlight is supporting are going through so much, Starlight makes it bearable."

To donate, visit www.tourdekids.org.au/unisteph.