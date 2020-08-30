Alstonville High’s agriculture app impresses judges

Alstonville High students Annie Tolman, Zoe Fairfull and Clara Tolman who won the national 2020 Women in Agri-tech Pitch Competition.

ALSTONVILLE High School students have impressed judges and won the national Women in Agri-Tech Pitch Competition at CQ University.

The group compromised of Clara Tolman, Annie Tolman and Zoe Fairfull, who pitched an app that aims to entice students to consider a career in agriculture and link them to experiences and training opportunities in their region.

The group used data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics to support their idea for the app and packaged it into a YouTube video.

One of the winning students, Clara Tolman, said taking out the award was a great feeling.

"I had a crazy sense of achievement of the awards but remain certain that the real reward was the opportunity to make a difference and recognising my intrinsic desire to investigate a future in the agriculture industry," she said.

Clara said the project had made her excited about a potential career in the industry.

"I am more excited about the future within this industry as a result of participation in this project and understand more about the depth of opportunity within the industry and it's importance to a wide audience," she said.

"The experience and opportunity was good to develop teamwork in a virtual setting and challenge each individuals capabilities in an unfamiliar environment.

"My favourite part of the competition was learning and discovering the diverse range of issues in the agriculture industry and investigating strategies to overcome these issues."

The competition provides small groups of female students in Years 7-10 from remote, regional and rural Australia the opportunity to share in $5000 of prize money and attendance at an innovation bootcamp at CQ University.