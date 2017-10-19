Almost naked, overweight hairy unicorns for Halloween

Totally Unicorn are an Australian metalcore / mathcore band, originally from Wollongong, New South Wales.

EVERY now and then, a band comes along that does things differently, breaking molds, redefining music genres and the way the music is lived and performed on stage.

Totally Unicorn is just that to deathcore and metalcore.

The band rose from the ashes of bands Ohana and HTM "like an obese and hungover Phoenix" in early 2010, and it is characterised by three things: hard sounds, nudity and technicolor mayhem on stage.

It wasn't pretty, and it still isn't... But then, pretty can sometimes be overrated.

The band's live reputation, coupled with an inability to be pigeon-holed into any one specific genre, has brought to them several high-profile tours and support slots including: La Dispute, Kvelertak, Tonight Alive, The Chariot, Good Riddance, Frenzal Rhomb, A Wilhelm Scream, The Flatliners, Rolo Tomassi, and Norma Jean.

The first twelve months were spent finding their new sound and writing 25 minutes of music they were happy to share with the world.

The men trudged along slowly, that year releasing the debut EP, Horse Hugger; an ode to the drug-induced euphoric nights and mornings of a lifetime passed.

While touring relentlessly, the following three years were marked by the release of Robotosaurus, Gay Paris and God God Dammit Dammit.

The band quickly became known for its highly energetic and unpredictable live shows; which often feature partial or complete nudity, jumping off the stage or other raised platforms, and interacting with individual audience members.

Like all good things, the rock star life killed the unicorn in 2013, or at least sent it to a detox clinic.

Having almost ceased touring completely, Totally Unicorn went into hibernation, writing more than 30 song skeletons of angst and anxiety-driven, booze and medication-fuelled power-hits.

After extensive pre-production, and a continual rewriting and re-working process in the studio and at home, 10 songs remained and they form Dream Life, their latest release.

Signing with Wollongong indie label, Farmer and The Owl, the band has released two singles: Customer Service Station and Space Congratulations.

Seven years on, and almost nothing has changed. They're still hungover, still overweight, and still ready to party.