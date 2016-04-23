Allied Health practitioners a good first port of call

AMIDST the shutdown of non-essential services like beauty salons, bars, restaurants and the like, there are a number of unsung heroes keeping things ticking away in the background, and the array of Allied Health practitioners in our region are no exception.

Sole Focus Podiatry Owner and Head Podiatrist, Jessica Hannah, said that people would be forgiven for not understanding the role that clinics like hers play amidst a global health emergency like COVID-19.

"Keeping clinics like ours open can play a huge part in easing the pressure on local GP clinics and hospitals," said Jessica.

"Now more than ever it's important that people lean on the high-quality Allied Health system that we have available in Toowoomba."

"Many of our new clients have made an initial appointment with their GP for common problems such as ingrown toenails or heel pain, without realising that they would be told to seek out the services of a Podiatrist. If we can avoid that first step and have clients heading straight to Allied Health Practitioners, we can do a lot to ease the pressure on these GP clinics," Ms Hannah said.

The Queensland Government has recently announced the ability for a range of healthcare workers, with registrations that have expired within the last three years, to reapply to work from next week.

The potential injection of new employees into the health system is a further measure expected to ease the pressure on the current workforce and aid heavily in the fight against COVID-19.

With our region now sitting at a reported 41 cases of novel COVID-19, the unification of the entire local health system is paramount.

Balance Nutrition Owner and Dietitian, Leah Stjernqvist said that an overwhelming reason for GP appointments is clients dealing with fatigue who don't realise that a dietitian can be a great first point of call.

"With the government's recent announcement relating to Telehealth Services, many Allied Health practitioners can be easily accessed from the comfort of one's home which is fantastic," Ms Stjernqvist said.

Leah Stjernqvist, Owner and Dietitian at Balance Nutrition Contributed

"It's important that clients are thinking beyond their local GP services however, and looking to Dietitians, Podiatrists, Physios and the like to help them with their concerns before making an appointment with their GP," she stressed.

Services like Sole Focus Podiatry and Balance Nutrition remain open with stringent hygiene practices in place to ensure the health and safety of clients whilst easing the COVID-19 pressure on our local health system.

You can book online via their websites www.solefocuspodiatry.com.au or www.balancenutrition.com.au.