Mother accused of incest against her teen son

by HELEN KEMPTON
26th Jun 2020 1:57 PM
A JUDGE will decide next week if the complainant in an incest case will be declared a special witness and be able to give evidence outside the courtroom.

The prosecution in the incest case - involving a Burnie mother and her son who was 17 when the alleged crime was committed - applied to Justice Michael Brett today for the young man to be declared a special witness.

The prosecutor told the Supreme Court in Burnie the man felt intimidated by his mother and was under pressure to withdraw his complaint due to the impact a potential term of imprisonment might have on his younger siblings.

Defence counsel Greg Richardson opposed the application saying the complainant had contacted his mother recently wanting to she her.

"The allegation that he is intimidated by his mother is simply not correct," Mr Richardson said.

"If you asked a complainant in any case whether they wanted to give evidence in court they would say no."

Justice Brett will make his decision on July 3 at 10am.

*For 24-hour sexual or domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Alleged incest victim scared to give evidence

