Alleged gunman son of pro-gun politician

The alleged gunman who held off Queensland police during a three-hour siege in a Gold Coast bowser has been identified as the son of controversial anti-Islam campaigner Kim Vuga.

The pro-gun politician and founder of the Love Australia or Leave Party has twice stood unsuccessfully for the Senate, with some of her most controversial policies including banning Muslim immigration.

Her son, 29-year-old Jaimee Ronald Madden, was charged with 15 offences early this morning, including armed robbery and carjacking.

Townsville-based Vuga has made headlines in the past for her hard-line immigration policies, which included banning the burqa and shutting down mosques.

Mrs Vuga took to her party's Facebook page to publicly address the incident, expressing sympathy for the alleged victims.

"Our family's deepest wish at this time is for the many victims to be able to resource the necessary help required so that they may be able to rebuild their lives," she said.

Mrs Vuga went on to thank Queensland police. "Our hear felt (sic) thanks go to QLD Police, who selflessly go to work every day, putting their lives on the line to protect others."

Police allege that about 7.45pm on Friday, Mr Madden threatened a taxi driver with a firearm and forced him to drive to a service station located on Ferry Road in Southport.

There, the man allegedly shattered the glass door of the business with the firearm before threatening an employee and leaving with cash from the till. He then carjacked a sedan.

The vehicle was spotted by PolAir a short time later.

The man allegedly stole a third car at the intersection of Wardoo and Johnston Streets by threatening the four occupants with his firearm.

Mrs Vuga’s son did not face court today as he was in hospital. Picture: Cameron Laird

Police successfully stopped the car with spikes on Nerang Street. The man fled the car and ran to another service station nearby where he allegedly threatened the employee, who escaped, and police officers who arrived soon after.

Police locked down the area and declared an emergency as a siege began. Negotiators talked the man out three hours later and he was arrested without further incident at midnight.

The man was charged with five counts of armed robbery, three counts each of wilful damage and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of serious assault on police while armed, and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle with prior conviction and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was due to front court this morning but was excused as he recovered from "health issues", the court heard.

The matter is due to be mentioned again in Southport Magistrates Court on Monday.