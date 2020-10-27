Alleged drink-driver charged over fatal Coffs Coast crash

POLICE have arrested an alleged drink-driver over a horror multi-car crash which resulted in the death of a 69-year-old woman in Coffs Harbour last month.

The driver, a 56-year-old Nambucca Heads woman, has been charged with a string of offences - including aggravated dangerous driving, negligent driving, and High Range PCA.

Police allege that at about 6pm on September 4, the woman was driving a Mazda 6 south on the Pacific Hwy at Boambee when she crashed into a Subaru Forester, before crossing into northbound lanes and colliding with a Nissan X-trail.

The crash on September 4.

The Nissan driver, the Bonville woman, suffered critical injuries and was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

She tragically succumbed to her injuries in hospital a few days later.

The alleged drink driver suffered back and hand injuries and was also taken to hospital for treatment and mandatory testing.

The Subaru driver, a 29-year-old Suffolk Park woman, was uninjured.

The crash on September 4

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District began an investigation into the crash and, following inquiries, they arrested the 56-year-old woman at Coffs Harbour Police Station at about 10am yesterday.

Police allege the woman returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.208.

She was charged with aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning death, drive with High Range PCA, and negligent driving occasioning death.

She was refused bail and is due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court today.