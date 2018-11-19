Alleged bathroom sex attacker on parole

The shocking incident has stunned the Kogarah community. Picture: 9 NEWS

The man who allegedly sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl in a dance studio bathroom and stabbed a Good Samaritan who tried to save her was on parole at the time of the incident.

The man, 54, remains under police guard in St George Hospital in Sydney's south for the shocking incident in Kogarah on Thursday and he has yet to be charged.

However, in a statement this morning, NSW Corrections Minister David Elliott confirmed the alleged attacker had been released early from prison on parole following a disturbing attack on a 60-year-old woman in 2012.

He said he is "deeply troubled" by the circumstances and called for an urgent review.

Following the chilling 2012 incident, at Fairy Meadow - a suburb of Wollongong - a judge said the victim had been subjected to a "terrifying and degrading experience", according to the Illawarra Mercury.

The Wollongong District Court heard the attacker lured the woman to his home in October 2012 - telling her he was selling two second hand tables.

However, he then pulled out a 25cm knife before sexually assaulting the woman multiple times.

Officers then raided his home and found duct tape and a role of wire on his bed and cable ties and a length of nylon rope under his pillow.

The Mercury reported that officers also found pornographic DVDs and magazines, as well as newspaper clippings featuring pictures of women and phone numbers.

He was sentenced to non-parole period of four years, with an additional term of three years, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Following his release, the man was reportedly subject to standard parole conditions but not wearing a GPS tracker.

Police allege the same man entered a bathroom at St George Dance Studio in Kogarah on Thursday where a seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

He then allegedly lashed out with a surgical scalpel at hero Nicola "Nick" Gilio, 46, as he tried to save her.

"I am deeply troubled by the events under investigation at the Kogarah dance studio," Mr Elliott said in a statement.

"This offender was on parole and was subject to a number of strict conditions. As community safety is paramount, I have asked for an urgent brief on all the circumstances which led to the offender being granted parole."

Kogarah MP Chris Minns said he is "extremely worried" about the new revelations.

"The government owes Kogarah some answers," he wrote on Twitter this morning.

Mr Gilio spoke to the Daily Telegraph for the first time after being hailed for coming to the rescue, along with hero dentist Jeffrey Stack, 59, an amateur boxer who rushed into the bathroom, punching the alleged offender in the head and knocking him out.

"The little girl is the hero - the mum was also involved and the dentist was there, too," Mr Gilio said.

"The little girl, she is the hero for the minutes she endured before I got there."

It is understood the child was in the bathroom for up to 30 minutes with the naked man before her rescue.

Mr Stack, a dentist from the neighbouring Denture and Dental Studio Laboratory, came to Mr Gilio's aid and punched the alleged offender in the head, knocking him out.

"Boxing was his passion at university - he was a good boxer and I'm glad it's come in handy," his ex-wife Marie Stack said yesterday.

"He has always been good to children and animals and he would never stand by while someone was getting hurt."

Mr Gilio could be formally awarded for his selfless actions by NSW Police as thousands of Australians on social media hailed him as a hero.

A NSW Police spokesman told news.com.au the alleged attacker, Mr Gilio and the young girl were not known to each other.

Superintendent Julian Griffiths said the accused man had no links to the dance studio.

"It appears to be a random, isolated incident," he said.

Supt Griffiths told reporters a strike force had been set up to investigate the "concerning" matter.

"I think an incident like this will have everyone considering their own personal safety measures," he said.

"We would be encouraging people to continue to show vigilance in public areas or shared facilities."