Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have charged three alleged members of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang following a disturbance.
Police have charged three alleged members of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang following a disturbance.
Crime

Alleged bikie gang trio ‘hunted in a pack’ – cops

by PATRICK BILLINGS
28th Feb 2020 5:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged three alleged members of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang after a disturbance in Fortitude Valley.

Police allege the trio were involved in an altercation outside a nightclub on Ann St on Saturday.

Detectives from anti-bikie squad Taskforce Maxima arrested the men yesterday.

All three have been charged with affray while two face drug possession charges.

Police said the arrests arose out of an alleged assault at 3:15am on Sunday.

Taskforce Maxima boss Det Supt Roger Lowe labelled the alleged attack as "vicious".

Police have charged three alleged members of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang following a “vicious” disturbance in Fortitude Valley.
Police have charged three alleged members of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang following a “vicious” disturbance in Fortitude Valley.

"I would describe it as fierce, hunting in a pack and unprovoked, to the extent that this person that was assaulted was clearly unconscious on the ground," he said.

"The victim received injuries on the night, and was hospitalised.

"From our observations, these are serious facial injuries that may well require surgery."

The alleged attack happened outside Mr Mista night club where three men, aged 33, 31 and 29, had been drinking.

After getting into a cab the trio got back out and allegedly launched the assault.

Supt Lowe alleged it was so ferocious that members of the public including women were forced to intervene. He said there was no link between the nightclub and Comancheros.

The men have been issued banning notices stopping them from entering from Brisbane's safe night precinct.

A unidentified woman who intervened may also have been assaulted and police would like to speak to her.

A 33-year old man from Hamilton, George Bejat, was charged with affray, a 31-year-old man from Newstead was charged with affray, failing to take reasonable care with a syringe and three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and a 29-year-old man from Logan was charged with affray, possessing dangerous drugs and breach of a domestic violence order.

They are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 23.

affray bikies comancheros crime outlaw motorcycle gang taskforce maxima

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        premium_icon Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        News Elton John has spent half a century finding fame, yet a newborn in has taken just days to steal the limelight on his farewell tour.

        How you can help create forest research

        premium_icon How you can help create forest research

        News Landholders needed to establish forest research field trials

        Port Arthur massacre survivor on silver lining of suffering

        premium_icon Port Arthur massacre survivor on silver lining of suffering

        News Port Arthur massacre survivor to help launch a new book this month.

        Explosive ice report calls for more injecting rooms

        premium_icon Explosive ice report calls for more injecting rooms

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been left red-faced