Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is charged with armed robbery of a Lismore service station where he allegedly stole cash and cigarrettes. Picture: iStock
A man is charged with armed robbery of a Lismore service station where he allegedly stole cash and cigarrettes. Picture: iStock
News

Alleged armed robber to undergo psychiatric tests

Aisling Brennan
9th Apr 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 22-year-old man who allegedly robbed a service station in Lismore wielding a knife will undergo psychiatric assessment, a court has heard.

Nigel Willacy was arrested on Wednesday over allegations he entered a service station on Dawson Street, Lismore, and allegedly threatened a 53-year-old male attendant.

Mr Willacy allegedly demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot.

Two days later, he attended Lismore Police Station where he was arrested.

He was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where he did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

Magistrate Jeff Linden requested Mr Willacy be psychiatrically assessed while in custody.

He adjourned the matter to June 16 for further mention.

Originally published as Alleged armed robber to undergo psychiatric tests

More Stories

armed robbery charge lismore crime lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed for assaulting partner, punching puppy

        Premium Content Man jailed for assaulting partner, punching puppy

        Crime A South Grafton man has faced court over ‘serious offences of violence’ involving an assault of his partner in a public toilet block, and ‘gratuitous cruelty’ against a...

        Your chance to name Macadamia Castle’s newest critters

        Premium Content Your chance to name Macadamia Castle’s newest critters

        News The Northern Rivers community is being asked to celebrate the exciting arrivals...

        Influencers' guide to discovering the Byron Bay hinterland

        Premium Content Influencers' guide to discovering the Byron Bay hinterland

        News Looking for the best locations to produce top content? Here is our guide to some of...

        Spanish guitar maestro hits the stage

        Premium Content Spanish guitar maestro hits the stage

        News Paco Lara brings songs from his first solo album, The Andalusian Guitar.