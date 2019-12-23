Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Eating Food. People Taking Pizza Slices. Friends Leisure, Fast Food
Eating Food. People Taking Pizza Slices. Friends Leisure, Fast Food
News

Hungry 'armed robber' makes off with a pizza

Jack Evans
23rd Dec 2019 9:40 AM | Updated: 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are seacrchng for an alleged armed robber after a brazen evening incident just before 7.30pm on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a delivery person was threatened but not harmed and the alleged offender made off with a pizza.

The incident occurred on Farm St and it is understood the alleged offence is related to car found burnt out near a nearby Bunnings this morning.

Rockhampton police will be providing more information later this morning.

armed robbery pizza robbery rockhampton crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The toys that are hot this Christmas

        premium_icon The toys that are hot this Christmas

        News TOY shopping has become increasingly focused on educational and socially engaging products that are sustainable and environmentally friendly accodinrg to this local...

        The must-have reading list to send Santa

        premium_icon The must-have reading list to send Santa

        News Top books to fill Christmas stockings for kids, teenagers and adults.

        Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        premium_icon Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        News DOUBLE demerit points will be in force throughout the holiday season, with police...

        Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        premium_icon Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        Celebrity Hemsworth-Pataky effect was all the Make it Rain fundraiser needed