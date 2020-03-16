Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Crime

Alleged armed robber granted bail

Aisling Brennan
16th Mar 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOONELLABAH man has been granted bail after allegedly robbing a service station while armed with a replica pistol in Lismore.

Police will allege at 6.05pm last Wednesday, Jayden Mackenzie, 18, entered a service station on Ballina Rd, demanding money and cigarettes and pointed an alleged replica Glock-style pistol at the store attendant.

The attendant confronted Mr Mackenzie before contacting police.

The man then allegedly fled the scene on foot, last seen heading south down Keen St.

Richmond Police District officers attended and established a crime scene.

Following inquiries, officers at about 6.30pm stopped and spoke with Mr Mackenzie and another man walking along Dixon Place, Lismore Heights, after one man was observed to be holding an item wrapped in a T-shirt, believed to be a firearm.

The two men were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

Mr Mackenzie was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

He appeared before Lismore Local Court on Thursday and was granted conditional bail, where he must report daily to police and abstain from alcohol or take drugs.

His matter is set to return to court on May 4.

The second man was released without charge, pending further investigations.

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five ways coronavirus can bring out the best in us

        premium_icon Five ways coronavirus can bring out the best in us

        News THIS is the time to show generosity and revel in our Australian spirit, and time to grow some veggies.

        UPDATE: Coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern NSW

        premium_icon UPDATE: Coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern NSW

        News "Anyone who is considered at risk... will be notified directly"

        How to get hold of this sunscreen you ‘can’t find anywhere’

        premium_icon How to get hold of this sunscreen you ‘can’t find anywhere’

        News ONE Northern Rivers woman has stepped up the sun protection game and made this...

        Man missing for 30 days spotted on North Coast

        Man missing for 30 days spotted on North Coast

        News Police have been looking for the 30-year-old since February 13