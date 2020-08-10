All the results from the weekend’s big games

AW Coraki v Northern Star – Coraki's Dennilee Gray in action, she scored one of Coraki's Goals and was a standout player on the pitch. Photo: Shez Napper

WITH the border closed between NSW and Queensland, three hockey players picked up sticks for their local sides and helped bring some additional energy to the always exciting and highly competitive Far North Coast senior games.

Meanwhile, around the grounds and courts, clubs enjoyed the winter sunshine as they played the shortened season looking for honour and glory.

AFL

Men

Byron Bay 26.13.169 def Ballina 1.1.7

Coolangatta 10.13.73 def Carrara 5.6.36

Coomera 5.4.34 def by Bond University 22.19.151

Kenmore AFC def Robina AFC 2.8.29

Tweed Coast 23.15.153 def Lismore Swans 2.7.19

Burleigh BYE

Victoria Point BYE

AFL MEN: Lismore's Tom Standish leaps with the grace to contest the Sherrin against the Tweed Tigers. Photo: Adrian Etherson

Reserves

Byron Bay V Ballina – no results posted

Coolangatta Tweed AFC 8.12.60 def Carrara 4.1.25

Coomera AFC 1.2.8 def by Bond University 17.16.118

Kenmore AFC 14.13.97 def Robina AFC 2.2.14

Tweed Coast 14.13.54 def Lismore Swans 7.6.48

Burleigh BYE

Victoria Point BYE

Women

Ballina 4.7.31 def Tweed Coast 0.0.0

Byron Bay 13.13.91 def Lismore Swans. 0.2.2

HOCKEY

Far North Coast Men – By Clint Mallett

The Hockey Community was treated to a smorgasbord of speed, skill, accurate passing and strong possession in the match between Star and East Lismore at Goonellabah.

Courtesy of the Queensland Border shutdown. Reece Gaddes, Bradley Hughes fielded for Star and Cooper Stahl added to East Lismore’s line up and all three have been playing at a much higher level and that showed in this match.

Four minutes into the match and Brad Hughes made his intentions clear when he scored for Star with a solid field goal.

Easts rallied thereafter with Jacob Franey and Wynand Volshenke integral in that section of play.

Against the run of play at the time Star converted a penalty corner via Ryan McGuiness who made no mistake. Star lost Richie Wightman in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and he was looking fit and dangerous. 2-0 at the end of the first quarter, four minutes into the second Jonas Clark lifted Easts spirits when he got a solid touch on a ball after good lead up to narrow the margin. 2-1 at halftime and things were even, Star were on fire at the start of the second half and easts did well to weather an onslaught of attack.

Eight minutes into the half, Jacob Franey scored with the third shot of an East’s penalty corner to tie things up.

Six to go in the third quarter and Brad Hughes back sticked a shot converted a penalty corner to give Star the lead.

Going into the final quarter with 13 to go Easts Chris Clark scored to again tie things up.

In the final minute Matt Frost for Star found some space with a solid shot from the top of the circle gave Star the points.

All players were outstanding, but Brad Hughes, Reece Gaddes and Ryan McGuiness stood out for Star, Cooper Stahl, Nick Layton and Scott Gallagher were Easts best.

AM Northern Star v East Lismore – East Lismore's Jacob Franey scored one of East's Goals in the A Grade Men's match played at Goonellabah on Saturday. Photo by Braiden Davis

Far North Coast Women – By Wendy Trudgeon

Coraki had their first win defeating Northern Star 3-2 and Ballina accounted for East Lismore 4-0 in the women’s A Grade.

Star led early when Maya McGrath scored with a deflection that went high into the net.

Jade Gray responded and scored soon after and we were 1-1 at halftime. \In the second section Coraki went to the lead when Nella Bradford. Annalyce Bodley back sticked a shot and scored for Star to tie things up and the 4th and final quarter Olivia Osborne gave Coraki the win when with a goal of the second phase of a penalty corner conversion.

Anne- Maree Cheffins in goal for Coraki, Georgia brown and Denny Lee Gray were Coraki’s best. Kate Marshall, Maya McGrath and Alana Albertini stood out for Star.

Easts were gallant in the loss to Ballina and showed some courage and determination.

Ballina were polished and methodical and showed why they are a premiership threat.

Abby Allsop opened the scoring 10 minutes in, Corinna Busse converted a penalty stroke just before half time and we were 2-0 at the break.

No score in the third quarter, Cori Hardy made it 3 for the visitors with 13 minutes left on the clock and Jennifer Hollier scored the final goal near full time.

Hardy, Hollier and Busse were Ballina’s best while Emily Hoskins, Kylie Quinlan in goals, Emma Stewart and Karen Eakin stood out for Easts.

RUGBY UNION

Round 4 – 8th August 2020

First Grade

Wollongbar Alstonville 76 (Sam Kerry 3, Ben Damen 2, Hamish Mould 2, James Vidler, Rory Collings, Lachlan Thompson, Jake Lubrano, Austin Markwort tries, Sam Kerry 8 conversions) d Lismore 5 (Cameron Bryant try)

Half Time: Wollongbar 40 – Lismore 5

Lennox Head 48 (Kel Sheather 2, Harry Bungate 2, John Young, Angus Langfield, Brad McGoulrick tries, Berrick Barnes 5 conversions, penalty goal) d Grafton 7 (Wirri Boland try, Kyle Hancock conversion)

Half Time: Lennox 14 – Grafton 0

Ballina 106 (Sam Giltrap 5, Ant Lolohea 4, Brad Brown 2, Zane Barrett, Jake Smith, Nick Watson, Terry Ferguson, Brett Johnston tries, Sam Giltrap 13 conversions) d Casino 0

Half Time: Ballina 56 – Casino 0

Point Score – Wollongbar 20, Ballina 16, Lennox 16, Bangalow 15, Casuarina 13, Grafton 2, Casino 1, Lismore 0

Reserve Grade

Lennox Head 53 d Grafton 5

Wollongbar 31 d Lismore 5

Ballina 33 d Casino 5

Under 18’s

Ballina 45 d Casino 22

Women’s

Ballina 12 d Casino 5

Wollongbar 24 d Lismore 22

Lennox Head 17 d Evans River 12

Presidents Cup

Byron Bay 22 d Evans River 12

Richmond Range 21 d SCU 10

Iluka 48 d Tenterfield 7

*All results supplied and published in good faith.

Can’t see your sport?

Send results and photos to sport@northernstar.com.au and CC news@northernstar.com.au as soon as possible after the final siren or whistle.