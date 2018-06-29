Logies 2018: All that glitters and only one gold

Grant Denyer will host the new TV show Game of Games for Ten.

ALL eyes will be on the Gold Coast on Sunday night when the Logie Awards move to the Glitter Strip for the first time.

It's a welcome change of scenery for Grant Denyer, who is up for his second Gold Logie nomination - his 22nd nod overall.

"I've been in this position too many times to admit and I'm very comfortable with disappointment," he tells The Guide.

"I've learned enough to know to be so proud of the nomination and be chuffed by that achievement. What happens after that I have no control over."

This is the sixth time Denyer has been nominated for Family Feud, which Channel 10 recently axed. He's already got a new gig as the host of the first overseas version of Ellen DeGeneres's Game of Games, the sets for which are currently under construction.

Denyer’s gets less panicked about the TV industry. Picture: Richard Dobson

"It's a perfect way for it (Family Feud) to finish, to be honest," he says.

"It's nice for all the dozens of people who've worked on the show for five years. It's validation for all their hard work and validation that the show is a success. It is going out in the best possible way, which is a bright, shiny, golden bang.

"I'm so lucky to do the first version of Game of Games outside the US. It's a rare thing to come along."

While he's a familiar face on our screens, the father of two admits he isn't comfortable in an environment as big as the Logies.

"Deep down I'm a bit of a shy person, so I struggle with the alpha personalities in the room a little bit," he says.

"But it's one of those important times to stop and go 'You're doing OK'. Often I'm very focused on the next thing, and I rarely stop and smell the roses. This is one of those life moments where you should reflect. I'm blessed to have some great shows in my life and you've got to give yourself a moment to reflect and enjoy these things."

2018 Gold Logie nominees: (from left) Tracy Grimshaw, Rodger Corser, Andrew Winter, Jessica Marais, Grant Denyer and Amanda Keller.

Denyer doesn't expect to win Gold - A Current Affair's Tracy Grimshaw is the favourite - but if he were to make a speech Denyer would look to Channel 10 stablemate Carrie Bickmore for inspiration.

"It's tricky; you don't want to be cocky enough to make a full speech but you also don't want to be unprepared," he says.

"There are a lot of great people who've made really honourable moments out of winning a Logie and turning it around and paying it forward.

"I remember sitting right next to Carrie when she won Gold and it was a very special moment in Australian TV. Then there's (last year's winner) Samuel Johnson with his sister's charity. That Gold Logie moment has been used really well in the past few years."

The Logies red carpet airs at 7pm followed by the awards ceremony at 7.30pm on Channel 9.