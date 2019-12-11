‘All hell will break loose’: Darwin's Lord Mayor on brothels

Darwin Mayor Kon Vatskalis anticipates there will be community backlash against permitting brothels in residential areas. Picture: Justin Kennedy

Darwin Lord Mayor Kon Vatskalis claims "all hell will break loose" if sex services are allowed to operate in residential neighbourhoods.

The NT parliament voted to fully decriminalise sex work in late November and allow work from private homes and brothels.

He said the council had raised several concerns about the lack of detail in submissions from the NT Planning Commission about how brothels will operate in areas where there are children.

A council meeting last night reviewed a new proposed planning policy that would regulate sex work in homes in and in brothels.

The plan also said brothels could be rejected from operating next to or adjoining an established school, child care service or place of worship.

Mr Vatskalis said the council was seeking further clarification about that.

"There are still grey areas that need to be cleared up," he said.

"What happens if a brothel is located near a library where families and children are all the time?

"Also it's not clear what they mean when they say child care centre - does that only include commercial ones or will it include family day cares operating from home?

"It's still not clear."

Mr Vatskalis said he anticipated there will be community backlash against permitting brothels in residential areas.

"All hells going to break loose," he said.

"I think the government is going to get a lot of heat over this."