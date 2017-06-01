All aboard the business bus for tickets to more profit

ALL ABOARD: The NSW Government's Business Bus is visiting small businesses across NSW to provide specialist advice to business owners looking to become more productive and profitable.

SMALL business owners in the Northern Rivers can get aboard the the NSW Government's Business Bus when it visits the region between June 5 and 9 and receive independent advice from experienced business advisors.

The Business Bus is visiting small businesses across NSW to provide specialist advice to business owners looking to become more productive and profitable.

NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Small Business, John Barilaro, said the bus would travel across the State with experts on board to share advice on small business strategies including marketing, financial and legal advice and business planning.

"The Business Bus provides small businesses with access to independent, experienced advisors, plus specialists in the digital and creative sector," Mr Barilaro said.

"Speaking to an advisor can help a business operator take the vital next step, whether they're just starting out, wanting to ensure their business is sustainable or aiming to go global."

He said the 710,000 small businesses across NSW are considered the lifeblood of the State's economy, and represent almost 98 per cent of all NSW businesses; employ almost half the State's workforce and generate $47 billion in annual wages and salaries.

"The Business Bus is part of the Business Connect advisory program which will help to ensure that small businesses continue to be the engine room of Australia's best performing economy," Mr Barilaro said.

The Business Bus will be at the following locations from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm:

2 Mullumbimbi Street, Brunswick Heads, on Monday, 5 June

1 Bay Street, Byron Bay, on Tuesday, 6 June

77 Main Street, Alstonville, on Wednesday, 7 June

43/49 Magellan Street, Lismore, on Thursday, 8 June

71 Cullen Street, Nimbin, on Friday, 9 June.

To book an appointment on the Business Bus or to speak to your local Business Connect advisor, call 1300 134 359 or visit www.industry.nsw.gov.au/businessconnect.