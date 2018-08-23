Menu
Login
Alex Reuben McEwan has been found guilty of murder.
Alex Reuben McEwan has been found guilty of murder.
News

Man found guilty of murdering Korean student

by Warren Barnsley, AAP
23rd Aug 2018 10:59 AM

A MAN who bashed a Korean woman to death near Brisbane's CBD in 2013 has been found guilty of murder.

Alex Reuben McEwan admitted killing Eunji Ban in November 2013 but pleaded not guilty to murder on mental health grounds.

On Thursday, members of her family hugged and cried after a Brisbane Supreme Court jury found McEwan guilty, rejecting his defence that his schizophrenia left him unable to control his actions.

 

Korean woman Eunji Ban was murdered five years ago.
Korean woman Eunji Ban was murdered five years ago.

 

Alex Reuben McEwan was jailed for murder today.
Alex Reuben McEwan was jailed for murder today.

 

McEwan claimed he was possessed by a demon when he attacked Ms Ban near her Roma Street Parklands unit in the early hours of the morning.

He dragged her body up stairs to the nearby Wickham Park and dumped it by a tree.

McEwan, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia after his arrest, told the court he tried but could not prevent himself from attacking Ms Ban.

However, three psychiatrists gave evidence during the trial that they did not believe McEwan was suffering the effects of schizophrenia at the time of the killing.

McEwan will be sentenced today.

alex mcewan editors picks eunji ban guilty verdict koeran student murder

Top Stories

    Mono wins in Hawaii as hurricane Lane closes in.

    Mono wins in Hawaii as hurricane Lane closes in.

    News MARK Mono Stewart has taken victory in his division at the Dukes Ocean Fest Adaptive Surf competition.

    • 23rd Aug 2018 12:01 PM
    Wildcats win seals top spot

    Wildcats win seals top spot

    News Byron Wildcats go top of table

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather BOM explains what to expect from approaching weather system

    Prepare to get royally Uber-ed

    Prepare to get royally Uber-ed

    News Nose-to- tail, cradle-to-grave sharing-ness.

    Local Partners