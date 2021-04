An unknown species of shark has been spotted at Kingscliff. PIC: SUPPLIED

A shark alert has been issued for Kingscliff beach on Monday morning.

An unknown species of shark was spotted at the Tweed beach at 8.58am according to Surf Life Saving New South Wales.

A shark alert has been issued for Kingscliff beach on Monday April 12, 2021.

An unknown shark was also spotted in the same location on Sunday at 9.01am.