ALERT: 4-month-old girl abducted possibly to QLD

The car may possibly be heading to Queensland with a 4 month-old girl who has been abducted.

NSW Police Force is seeking URGENT public assistance to help locate a four-month-old girl who was abducted from Cessnock about 4pm today.

About 4.05pm two women and a man entered a home in Ruby Street at Bellbird.

The group took the girl and put her in a vehicle. The car was last seen heading west and possibly towards the Queensland border.

The vehicle is described as being a white 2010 Mitsubishi Challenger with a Queensland number plate of '388-XFV'.

The woman is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160 and 165cm tall, mid 20's, medium to solid build, dark hair and wearing a light coloured top.

A second woman is described as also being of Caucasian appearance, between 60 and 70 years of age with a large build and grey hair. She was wearing a grey t-shirt.

A man travelling with them is described as 30 years of age, between 170cm to 175cm tall with dark hair shaved at the back and a large build wearing blue pants and a yellow/blue high visibility shirt.

Police are asking the public to be on alert and report any sightings of these people or vehicle.

Ring Triple Zero (000) to provide any information about this abduction.