Simon returns to haunt Mariners

SYDNEY FC are a step closer to the Premier's Plate, but their progress towards another title remains a stumble more than a march.

A 2-1 defeat of the Central Coast means Sydney need one point from their last three games to retain the minor premiership, but the win came despite another discordant display.

Ahead through Milos Ninkovic's header in the first half, Sydney had dropped their guard late on to concede an equalizer, before Matt Simon found a winner in the final moments of Saturday's game.

After Newcastle's 5-2 defeat in Adelaide on Friday night this should have been the perfect stage for the Sky Blues to all but sew up the Premier's Plate and rediscover the verve and drive that carried them ahead of all other teams for most of the season.

Sydney FC players celebrate Matt Simon’s late winner with travelling fans on Saturday night.

If Sydney had been granted the luxury of choosing their opponents for this game, they would surely have still opted for a trip to Gosford to face a Mariners side effectively marking time - and without a head coach - until the end of the season.

Handed the reins after Paul Okon's dramatic resignation, youth team coach Wayne O'Sullivan stacked his side with a five-man defence plus two holding midfielders, as if to minimize the damage that the league leaders might wreak.

Given the visitors' recent travails it was an unduly cautious approach, and predictably resulted in the game for long stretches getting mired in the quagmire of midfield.

The risk also for the Mariners was that inevitably there would be moments when Sydney's quality would tell, which was exactly how the Sky Blues broke through.

Sydney FC players celebrate Milos Ninkovic’s (left) first half goal.

Paulo Retre's cross created it, but the home defence was culpable; failing to hold a consistent line, the Mariners could only watch as Ninkovic slipped between them to glance home Retre's clever, dipping delivery.

It was arguable that Mariners captain Alan Baro shouldn't even have been on the pitch by that stage, clipping Alex Brosque as the Sydney captain raced clear just inside the Mariners half.

Referee Peter Green erred on the side of leniency and booked Baro instead.

The tempo from the visitors was pedestrian, even allowing for the Mariners' weight in defence. Ninkovic was the one player seemingly able to shape the game - twice with an hour gone his marauding runs forward created chances.

First was for Bobo, freed in the box but whose shot was blocked by Liam Rose, then Alex Brosque was denied by Ben Kennedy from another clever Ninkovic improvisation.

Central Coast Mariners’ stand-in coach Wayne O'Sullivan.

Hunting his record-equalling 23rd of the season, Bobo had the best chance of all, sent clear by Jordy Buij's angled pass but steering his shot wide from only 10m out.

Finally, the Mariners stirred into life. Hoole wriggled through the Sydney back four but shot tamely at Andrew Redmayne, but with eight minutes left the home side found an equalizer.

It was nicely crafted, Connor Pain and Wout Brama carving Sydney open with a clever one-two before Jake McGing turned in Brama's cutback.

But Simon had the last laugh, arriving beyond the far post to glance home Retre's looping cross.

SYDNEY FC 2 (Milos Ninkovic 32m, Matt Simon 90+3m) CENTRAL COAST MARINERS 1 (Jake McGing 82m) at Central Coast Stadium. Crowd: 7082. Referee: Peter Green