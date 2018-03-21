Mariners coach Okon quits

MARINERS coach Paul Okon has quit the club with immediate effect, walking out in the midst of a meeting with club management on Tuesday afternoon.

Okon's dramatic exit comes after a season of growing frustration, with the club marooned in ninth place with four rounds of the regular season remaining.

The former Socceroo was coming to the end of a two-year deal but had been expected to agree terms for next season.

Okon was appointed on the eve of last season, and had hoped to make improvements this year after the club had languished near the bottom of the league for the past three seasons.

Paul Okon reacts on the sidelines.

In a statement, the Mariners confirmed Okon's exit, along with that of his assistant coach Ivan Jolic.

Youth league coach Wayne O'Sullivan will oversee the team for the last four games of the season.

"Both Paul Okon and the Central Coast Mariners have been in discussions for several weeks about the strategic direction of the football club," the Mariners said in the statement.

"Given the club's future strategies and plans, both parties have agreed that it is best to end the association immediately to give the club an opportunity during this vital period to re-sign players and target new players."

The club also issued a statement from Okon which said: "I will forever be grateful to the Mariners for the opportunity they gave me. I thank the players for their commitment and the fans for their support. Finally, I wish the club all the best in the future."