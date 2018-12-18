Aldi’s $20 genius tote bag

Aldi's new tote with a concealed cooler.

THE popular German discount chain has done it again - this time satisfying every wine lover's dream.

Behold the tote bag that doubles as a wine cooler, being released by Aldi this weekend.

It sports a large main compartment, removable/reusable drink pouch with dispenser, external zippered pocket, concealed insulated cooler and adjustable/detachable shoulder strap.

The bag will no doubt attract a swarm of picnic-loving, wine-drinking customers when it hits stores this Saturday.

It's valued at $19.99, forming part of Aldi's infamous Special Buys.

The news comes after the supermarket's Lazzio Medium Roast, created by Melbourne-based Black Bag Roasters, was awarded top spot at the Golden Bean Competition in the Chain/Franchise Filter Coffee category.

SOME OF ALDI'S MOST ANTICIPATED PRODUCTS

This week Aldi will also be selling two of its great value magnums as part of its liquor Special Buys, which will go on sale tomorrow.

These include La Mule Rose 1.5 litre ($19.99), Chateu Peyredoule Merlot Petit Verdot & Malbec Blend 1.5 litre ($29.99) and for the first time it will sell a range of speciality 500ml Craft British Beers ($3.99 each).