ALDI MADNESS: Magnums of French wine go on sale

PREPARING for a few cheeky glasses of champers at your Melbourne Cup do? Aldi has decided to add something novel to its range of drills, washing machines, welders and clothes -- magnums of French champage.
In New South Wales -- sorry Queensland -- Aldi is dishing out 1.5L bottles of Brut Dargent's sparkling chardonnay and pinot noir.
Wine sites consistently rate the wine at four-stars. A 750mL version of the range retails for about $25.
The sale kicks off this morning in Aldi stores in NSW and ACT but punters are warned to move quickly or risk a sold out sign bursting their bubble.
Liquor appears to be something of a winning formula for the German discount retailer.
Earlier this year, its $8 rosé was named among the best in the world. Its $7 One Road South Australian Heathcote Shiraz (2015) then went on to win Wine of the Year at the Melbourne International Wine contest.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.