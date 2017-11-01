Lifestyle

ALDI MADNESS: Magnums of French wine go on sale

PREPARING for a few cheeky glasses of champers at your Melbourne Cup do? Aldi has decided to add something novel to its range of drills, washing machines, welders and clothes -- magnums of French champage.

In New South Wales -- sorry Queensland -- Aldi is dishing out 1.5L bottles of Brut Dargent's sparkling chardonnay and pinot noir.

Wine sites consistently rate the wine at four-stars. A 750mL version of the range retails for about $25.

The sale kicks off this morning in Aldi stores in NSW and ACT but punters are warned to move quickly or risk a sold out sign bursting their bubble.

Liquor appears to be something of a winning formula for the German discount retailer.

Earlier this year, its $8 rosé was named among the best in the world. Its $7 One Road South Australian Heathcote Shiraz (2015) then went on to win Wine of the Year at the Melbourne International Wine contest.

Topics:  aldi champagne shopping

