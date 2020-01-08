Aldi lovers go wild for $5 freezer ‘dupe’

Aldi lovers are going wild after it was revealed the German supermarket chain was selling a version of a well-known low calorie ice cream.

Aldi lovers are going wild after it was revealed the German supermarket chain was selling a version of a well-known low calorie ice cream.

Keen Aussie shoppers stalking the shelves of Aldi have revealed the supermarket chain is now selling a "dupe" of an expensive healthier ice-cream for a fraction of the cost.

The budget alterative to Halo Top, a high-protein, low-calorie dessert, loved by those craving a sweet treat that's not too naughty.

Aldi's new release, called "Kenny's" is an Australian-made product which has between 300 and 360 calories per tub and is priced at just $4.99 for 475ml.

In comparison, a 473ml container of Halo Top, which contains a similar amount of calories, is priced at $9 in Woolworths.

A shopper recently uploaded a snap to Instagram revealing the supermarket was now stocking the new frozen treat.



A snap of the treat was recently uploaded to dedicated Instagram page Aldi Lovers Australia by an eagle-eyed shopper who captioned the post: "Meet Kenny's … the Halo Top dupe."

"Choc chip cookie dough and salted caramel flavours," they said before asking: "Has anyone tried these yet?"

The post has since been flooded with reactions as well a range of comments from those who have tried the tasty treat.

One person wrote: "Tried yesterday the salted caramel!!! 10/10."

Another added: "Its like Halo but half the price."

Aldi is offering two flavours of its low-calorie ice cream: salted caramel and choc chip cookie. Picture: Instagram/Aldi Lovers Australia

Although a third hadn't yet sampled the new dessert, they were excited to say: "Just when you thought Aldi couldn't get any better."

While hundreds also tagged in friends they thought might benefit from hearing the news, many who hadn't yet tried lo-cal treat yet said they couldn't wait to do so.

It's not the first time the German supermarket has won hearts with its affordable ice-cream dupes.

Aldi’s dupe of a Viennetta caused a massive stir online when it was launched last year. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Lovers Australia

Last year shoppers went wild after it was revealed Aldi was stocking an ice-cream cake inspired by the classic childhood dessert Viennetta.

The dessert, made of layers of melted chocolate and fluffy vanilla ice cream, debuted on Australian dinner tables in the 1980s.

The Aldi's Entertainer, available for $3.99, caused a massive stir soon after it was launched when a photo shared to a Facebook page garnered more than 8000 comments.

"Oh my gosh!! What memories just flooded back!" one follower wrote.

"This was a family favourite in my house as a kid," another said.

"OMG, my favourite ice-cream ever," someone else wrote.