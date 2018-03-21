Aldi buy will have you rolling the aisles

AND on Wednesday, we drink pink. Or you will be this week anyway.

That's right people, if you're feeling a little flat that we're not even midway through the week - Aldi have announced a bottle of wine so big, you'll be downing glasses from #HumpDay well into the weekend.

From Wednesday - you can snap up 1.5L magnums of French Rosé for under $25, just in time for the Easter long weekend later this month.

The 1.5L Rosé will be available in Aldi from tomorrow.

If you're not a big wine drinker, "the magnum" is double the size of a regular bottle.

It's not the first time the discount supermarket has sold oversized bottles as part of their weekly Special Buys range.

For Melbourne Cup and Christmas last year, ALDI rolled out 1.5L bottles of Brut Dargent ice sparking chardonnay (2014) and pinot noir (2015) for just $19.99.

In November last year, Aldi dropped 1.5L of French champagne.

According to an Aldi spokesman, the Rosé is "delicate and dry" and its "pale pink hues" are complimented by "aromas of rose petals, strawberries, light red berries and a hint of spice".

The Rosé is from the Gers and Aude Valley regions of southern France, but as with all Special Buys items - there's likely to be limited stock available. So get in line.

Oh, and keep in mind that ALDI Liquor is available in selected ALDI stores in NSW, ACT, VIC and WA.