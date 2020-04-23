Alcohol and food trade relaxed this ANZAC Day

CLUBS, pubs, small bars, cafes and restaurants can sell takeaway food and alcohol this ANZAC Day, in a move to help businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Liquor & Gaming NSW and NSW Fair Trading have issued a Statement of Regulatory of Intent to allow the changes.

Under the Retail Trading Act 2008, some businesses are normally restricted from trading on before 1pm on ANZAC Day.

NSW Fair Trading will take a commonsense and pragmatic approach to enforcing retail trading restrictions on these days.

Executive Director of Policy and Strategy, John Tansey, said while businesses can’t get back all their lost days, lifting the long weekend alcohol restrictions will create an opportunity for trade.

“This is for the businesses doing it tough and people at home doing the right thing to protect their communities,” Mr Tansey said.

“Some licensees who hold a liquor licence would normally be able to trade on a Good Friday but we’re extending that to all pubs, clubs, small bars, restaurants and cafes that sell food.

“Likewise, ANZAC Day is normally a restricted day for trade, but given the circumstances it’s also a chance for some of our most impacted businesses to maintain operations and keep their staff employed.”

On ANZAC Day, pubs, clubs, small bars, restaurants and cafes with liquor licences can sell alcohol during their usual trading hours, and packaged liquor licensees can open as usual from 1pm until normal close of trade.

The Liquor Act 2007 does not restrict trade on ANZAC Day. Therefore, normal ANZAC Day trading hours will continue to apply on those days for licensees that choose to trade.

The existing SRI dated 23 March 2020 also continues to apply on these days.

“ANZAC Day will look very different to all we’ve had before but I’m sure people will find creative and safe ways to connect with their friends and loved ones while practising social distancing,” Mr Tansey added.

More information about ANZAC Day liquor licence trading is available on the Liquor & Gaming NSW website.