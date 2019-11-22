Albo’s big power plan for Queensland

QUEENSLAND would be a "clean energy superpower" under Labor, Anthony Albanese will declare today as he takes aim at the Government for driving the nation into a "productivity recession".

Parents can't afford to save for a Christmas beach holiday as wages stagnate, but electricity and childcare costs rise exponentially, he will say.

Albo's big promise for QLD: What does it mean

Casual workers and gig economy central to Labor reforms

The Opposition Leader will move away from Labor's previous tax-and-spend agenda, saying they've learned from "the mistakes of the past" as he delivers his second major "vision statement" in Brisbane today.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will push for productivity reform in Brisbane today. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

More money for the NBN, high speed rail, and a "clean energy economy" are Labor's priorities to drive productivity and turn the economy around, Mr Albanese will say.

Invoking the Hawke-Keating era, he will say Labor needs to embrace smaller economic reforms aimed at boosting productivity.

It is a vast difference from the past six years, which saw the party criticised for massive spending backed by big new taxes.

"Under the Coalition, (productivity growth) has halved … we are in a productivity recession," Mr Albanese will say.

"Wages will remain flat and living standards will deteriorate. For parents trying to put a bit of money away for the annual beach holiday this Christmas, it is getting too hard after paying electricity and childcare bills."

He will say Queensland had a strong export economy, not just in coal and rare metals, but education and even electric vehicle charging stations which are already being sold to Europe.

"I see a future that builds on our potential as a clean energy superpower," Mr Albanese will say.

He will declare that climate change was a clear influence on the bushfires ravaging the nation.

Queensland is exporting electric vehicle charging stations to Europe. Picture: Extreme Photographer

"The early arrival and intensity of the current bushfire crisis should be a wake-up call for anyone who still questions the science," Mr Albanese will say.

Queensland will be given kudos for being the biggest exporter for metallurgical coal, though once again the Opposition Leader will remain silent on thermal coal used for power generation.

He will say the Reserve Bank cutting interest rates to record lows had hurt workers trying to save, while helping those who already have assets.

"Put simply, those with assets have seen their wealth increase, while workers who rely upon their wages have struggled," Mr Albanese will say.