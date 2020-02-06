Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
a a a a a a
a a a a a a
News

Airport traffic chaos after horror fatal crash

by Ben Graham
6th Feb 2020 7:53 AM

One person has died and three have been seriously injured in a crash which has blocked the airport tunnel on General Holmes Drive southbound this morning - causing traffic to back up 5km.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Mascot after the vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lane about 5.40am this morning.

Police say five people were travelling in the northbound while the driver of the southbound vehicle was the sole occupant.

"A passenger in the northbound vehicle died at the scene, three others have been seriously injured. All have been taken to hospital," police said in a statement.

"The driver of southbound vehicle has been taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing."

There is heavy traffic in the area with diversions in place at Southern Cross Drive and Wentworth Street. The Airport Tunnel southbound is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

 

 

Crash Investigators are on scene.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash sydney airport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why thousands of people want to play ‘the beautiful game’

        premium_icon Why thousands of people want to play ‘the beautiful game’

        News SOCCER player numbers on the Northern Rivers are predicted to jump in 2020.

        Master blasters of the Twenty20 cricket competition

        premium_icon Master blasters of the Twenty20 cricket competition

        Sport SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig picks his Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Twenty20...

        Chris Hemsworth choppers into university

        premium_icon Chris Hemsworth choppers into university

        Entertainment Chris Hemsworth choppers in to university to film doco.

        Rex confirms date of last Ballina flight

        premium_icon Rex confirms date of last Ballina flight

        News THE regional airline has been servicing Ballina/Byron for 24 years.