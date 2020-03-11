Airline to trial direct flights from Lismore to Sydney

Regional Express (Rex) airline will trial direct flights to Sydney from Lismore Airport. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith has welcomed the decision by regional airline Regional Express to trial direct flights between Lismore and Sydney next month.

"This is great news and shows that Rex recognises the growing importance of Lismore in its regional network," Cr Smith said.

Cr Smith said the possible implementation of direct flights mean local business people can spend a full business day in Sydney and return home in the evening.

"It is also a boost for our airport. For a regional city such as Lismore, the airport is an important contributor to our economy," he said.

"I encourage all business people travelling to Sydney next month to support Lismore by supporting this new service."

The direct flights trial will operate from March 30 to May 1 2020.

Flights on offer will include: departing from Lismore at 6.40am to arrive in Sydney at 8.20am, and return flights departing Sydney at 6.25pm and landing in Lismore at 8.05pm.

Rex's Lismore to Sydney flights currently layover at Grafton (Yamba) airport.

The direct flights are expected to cost anywhere from $203 to $555 for a return ticket.

Regional Express flights can be booked at www.rex.com.au.