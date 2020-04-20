Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Airline resumes flights to from Ballina

Javier Encalada
20th Apr 2020 1:44 PM

JETSTAR is resuming flights between Ballina and Sydney this week.

Qantas and Jetstar confirmed last week they were part of the minimum domestic and regional network supported by the Australian Government.

This will see the number of passenger flights we operate increase from 105 per week currently to 164 per week to all capital cities and 36 regional destinations.

The agreement means that the airline will start operating Sydney flights every Thursday and Sunday from this week.

No services between Ballina and Melbourne were announced.

These flights will also provide critical freight capacity, which has fallen significantly as commercial air networks have shrunk. Much of the bellyspace on these flights will be used for mail and other urgent shipments, including medical equipment.

On-board service will be a scaled-back version of what would normally apply, with cabin crew focused on in-flight safety and they will wear personal protective equipment.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot called on the federal government to protect local aviation jobs and services that support the regional tourism sector and local economy.

“I am calling on the Morrison Liberal-National government to guarantee that Australia’s two major airlines will survive, to protect local jobs, services and ongoing access to regular and affordable flights to other parts of the country.

“We know our local tourism industry has already suffered a series of blows, beginning with the bushfires late last year. We have also seen the coronavirus (COVID-19) have an impact on our international visitors as far back as January this year. Then we had the added impact of travel restrictions affecting domestic tourism.”

Mrs Elliot said Australia needs a two-airline system to ensure that access is given to regional areas like northern NSW.

“While Labor welcomes the government’s announcement that it will cover an initial eight weeks of flights on a number of critical metropolitan routes, regional routes, like to those to Ballina and Gold Coast, will still miss out. Our local economy has already suffered a series of blows as a result of coronavirus, and we cannot afford a further hit by losing Virgin Australia,” she said.

“It is so important for our local economy with so many local jobs at risk; local pilots, flight attendants, clerical staff and those who work in Ballina and Gold Coast airport terminals.

“If Virgin is allowed to fail then thousands of locals, from Tweed Heads to Ballina will pay the price, and it will slow the recovery of our local economy once the coronavirus outbreak passes.

“Scott Morrison and his government must urgently extend a lifeline to Virgin Australia to support jobs and livelihoods of locals across the North Coast,” the MP said.

ballina airport coronavirusnorthernrivers jetstar northern rivers businesses northern rivers community news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron property reels in 120,000 online views in four days

        premium_icon Byron property reels in 120,000 online views in four days

        News THE four-bedroom home was the most-viewed property in NSW this week.

        Melanoma survivor reveals ‘shocking’ journey

        premium_icon Melanoma survivor reveals ‘shocking’ journey

        News SHE never went out in the sun and didn't have family history

        Driver trapped after crashing vehicle into tree

        premium_icon Driver trapped after crashing vehicle into tree

        News EMERGENCY services were called to free the man, who was left in a critical...

        Join a local virtual Anzac Day service

        premium_icon Join a local virtual Anzac Day service

        News IT will have the solemn elements while you stand at your driveway.