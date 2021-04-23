Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

Royal Australian Air Force aircraft will fly over a number of Northern NSW locations this Anzac Day.

The fly-pasts will support the commemorations on Sunday, April 25.

Other ceremonies have been confirmed for the day.

Anzac Day holds special significance for the Air Force this year, following the marking of its 100th birthday on March 31.

Far North Coast residents will enjoy the fly-pasts by F/A-18F Super Hornet.

Air Force has 24 F/A-18F Super Hornets, which ensure that Australia‘s air combat capability edge is maintained until the full introduction of the F-35A Lightning II.

The F/A-18F Super Hornets are based at Number 1 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley.

The F/A-18F Super Hornet is larger than the F/A-18A/B Hornet.

The aircraft‘s increased wing area allows it to carry more stores (mounted devices) on its additional hardpoints.

The twin seat F/A-18F Super Hornet can undertake air interception, air combat, close air support of ground troops and interception of enemy supply lines including shipping.