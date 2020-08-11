Menu
He said he bought a large amount of drugs in order to get a better price from his drug dealer.
After premature birth, dad turned to drugs for stress relief

Geoff Egan
11th Aug 2020 4:37 PM
A father who turned to drugs to deal with the stress of having a prematurely born baby has been fined after police found more than 300 grams of cannabis in his house.

William Michael Wing-Griffiths, 28, pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to possessing cannabis and possessing drug utensils.

The court heard on Thursday, April 9 police raided Wing-Griffiths's Kallangur home.

They found four packages of cannabis in the house, one containing 290 grams, one containing 17 grams, one containing five grams and one three grams.

Police also found a cannabis grinder, scales and two water pipes that had been used.

The court heard Wing-Griffiths' partner had given birth to a premature baby late last year and to deal with the stress he had turned to cannabis.

He said he bought such a large amount of cannabis in order to get a better deal.

Wing-Griffiths was ordered to attend a drug diversion course.

