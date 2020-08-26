Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Australian Federal Police has revealed it is still investigating a businessman more than four months since officers raided his properties.
The Australian Federal Police has revealed it is still investigating a businessman more than four months since officers raided his properties.
Business

AFP reveal latest on probe into well-known businessman

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
26th Aug 2020 6:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Australian Federal Police has revealed it is still investigating a well-known Townsville businessman more than four months since officers raided his properties.

A spokesman from the AFP confirmed on Tuesday an investigation centred on Townsville Show Society secretary-manager Chris Condon was "ongoing" after they searched his home and buildings at the showgrounds earlier this year.

Australian Federal Police at the Townsville Showgrounds earlier this year.
Australian Federal Police at the Townsville Showgrounds earlier this year.

Multiple officers descended on the administration building at the showgrounds on April 7 and searched through boxes of documents.

They remained onsite for two days but did not disclose what the investigation was about.

A luxury Corvette was parked near the search site on the second day police worked at the showgrounds.

A Corvette was parked at the showgrounds on the second day of AFP searches at Townsville.
A Corvette was parked at the showgrounds on the second day of AFP searches at Townsville.

Mr Condon previously told the Townsville Bulletin officers seized "documents" and hoped for a quick resolution to the investigation.

Despite his wishes, police confirmed he is still under investigation and did not confirm when it would be complete.

AFP previously stated it was working with Queensland Police Service on the investigation.

Originally published as AFP reveal latest on probe into well-known businessman

Australian Federal Police at the Townsville Showgrounds work from the back of a vehicle at the showgrounds earlier this year.
Australian Federal Police at the Townsville Showgrounds work from the back of a vehicle at the showgrounds earlier this year.
afp chris condon

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Festival's 'devastating' decision will hurt jobs, economy

        Premium Content Festival's 'devastating' decision will hurt jobs, economy

        News WHILE the decision to cancel Falls Festival is understandable, it’s another blow to the tourism industry.

        North Coast woman busted 1000km outside of border bubble

        Premium Content North Coast woman busted 1000km outside of border bubble

        News A woman has been issued a PIN after breaching the QLD border rules

        CHANGES: New plans for Big River Way upgrade revealed

        Premium Content CHANGES: New plans for Big River Way upgrade revealed

        News Find out what $20m safety upgrades will entail and what you said should be done

        Six new COVID cases in NSW

        Six new COVID cases in NSW

        News Six new COVID cases in NSW as three Sydney schools close