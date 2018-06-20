Eagles rocked by Kennedy injury

Josh Kennedy will miss one to three weeks with a fracture in his leg. Picture: Michael Klein

Josh Kennedy will miss one to three weeks with a fracture in his leg. Picture: Michael Klein

WEST Coast have been dealt a brutal injury blow ahead of Thursday night's clash against Essendon with key forward Josh Kennedy ruled out with a hairline fracture in his leg.

The Eagles star, who has booted 29 goals from nine matches this season, is expected to miss one to three weeks.

It means Adam Simpson's team will be without both of his key forwards, with Jack Darling also sidelined with an ankle injury.

The bad news was confirmed by Simpson this afternoon, with the second-placed Eagles now needing to restructure a forward line without its two leading goalkickers.

"JK won't play this week," he said. "They've found a tiny hairline fracture in his lower leg. (He will miss) between one and three weeks.

"We'll have to find a way. We're really excited for the opportunity it brings."

It is a huge blow for West Coast, who could be without both Kennedy and Darling for matches against Adelaide (away), GWS and Collingwood (away) in the next month.

Jarrod Brander could retain his place in the side.

Last week's debutant Jarrod Brander and Jake Waterman are among the key talls that could help fill the void, while ruckman Scott Lycett could play as a more permanent forward.

Nathan Vardy could also come into the selection mix.

"We're not going to declare who comes in yet, you'll find out tonight," Simpson said.

"We will explore some things, but injuries are just part of the marathon that is the AFL season."

The Eagles are battling a bit of a big-man injury crisis with Kennedy and Darling joining defender Tom Barrass on the sidelines.