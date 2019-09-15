Menu
Jeremy Finlayson and Darcy Gardiner lock lips. Photo: Michael Willson
AFL

AFL stunned by amazing kiss photo

by Staff writers
15th Sep 2019 7:09 AM

The man behind the iconic Tayla Harris photo has done it again.

Photographer Michael Willson caught a very friendly moment in the first quarter of Brisbane's semi final against GWS between Lion Darcy Gardiner and Giant Jeremy Finlayson.

As part of a very physical opening to the game, the pair were grabbing at each other's guernseys and pushing each other around.

But that led to a moment where it certainly appears the pair locked lips.

Willson tweeted the photo with "love thy neighbour", adding a kissing emoji as well.

The blink or you'll miss it scuffle was captured in this video:


Willson captured this photo of Harris that set the sporting world on fire after Channel 7 removed it from AFL Twitter account due to vile comments from internet trolls.

A photo of the Carlton Blues AFLW star kicking during her side's final round match against the Western Bulldogs attracted "inappropriate and offensive" comments.

The Blues star was seen at full stretch in her follow through.

The 7AFL Twitter account removed the photo, replacing it with a message.

"Recently we published an image of AFLW player Tayla Harris. The original purpose in publishing the image was to celebrate the power, athleticism and skills on show in Carlton's thrilling win over the Western Bulldogs," the message read.

"The image attracted a number of comments, some of which were inappropriate and offensive. As a consequence we have removed the image and the comments."

Last week the kick was immortalised in a statue unveiled at Federation Square.

