Josh Glenn was rookie-listed by the Gold Coast Suns.
AFL

AFL player’s four-year drugs ban

by AAP
4th Nov 2019 3:26 PM

A former AFL-listed player has been suspended for four years after testing positive to drugs while playing in South Australia's state league.

Norwood's Josh Glenn, who played five AFL games for Gold Coast in 2015, was caught with a type of anabolic steroid in his system.

Glenn tested positive in a post-game test after playing for Norwood in a SANFL game in June last year.

The 25-year-old was provisionally suspended by the SANFL in August last year. The SANFL said on Monday that Glenn had waived his right to an anti-doping hearing and been given the maximum four-year suspension from playing at any level.

Glenn told Norwood he had taken the steroids before signing with the club for the 2018 season.

"Josh admitted to taking the substances when he was not listed with any SANFL club and was therefore not bound by the (anti-doping) code," Norwood's president Paul Di Iulio said in a statement.

Norwoods Joshua Glenn in 2018.
"However, the ongoing presence of the substances ... while participating in a match for Norwood Football Club constitutes an anti-doping rule violation."

SANFL chief executive Joel Parkinson said Glenn had become the first SANFL player suspended for breaching the anti-doping code.

"This sanction, the first to be imposed to a SANFL player for breach of the Anti-Doping Code, reinforces the League's strong stance in maintaining fairness, safety and integrity on behalf of its participants," he said.

"SANFL provides extensive drug awareness and education, including presentations every year to all senior and Under 18s players at SANFL Clubs about their responsibility under the AFL Anti-Doping Code."

The four-year ban has been back-dated to August 10, 2018, which makes Glenn eligible to return to football on August 10, 2022.

