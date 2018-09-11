AFL list changes: Cat cull claims six

Hawthorn's Cyril Rioli retired with four premierships to his name. Picture: Alex Coppel

GEELONG has reacted to its first-week finals exit by delisting six players.

The Cats have informed Aaron Black, Stewart Crameri, Ryan Gardner, Cory Gregson, Matthew Hayball and Timm House they will not be offered playing contracts for the 2019 season.

Gregson played 39 games over four seasons but has been hampered by foot problems since his impressive 2015 debut season, when he played 20 games and kicked 13 goals.

Gregson kicked a total of three goals in 10 matches this year.

Crameri spent one year on the rookie list, making his debut for the Cats in round seven, after time at Essendon and the Bulldogs.

Black joined the Cats from North Melbourne at the end of 2016 and played seven games.

"We sincerely thank all six players for their service to the club, whether it be over a short or a long period, these players have all made a contribution to Geelong as footballers and as quality people," Geelong football manager Simon Lloyd said.

"The club wishes them all the best as they embark on their future endeavours."

2018 LIST CHANGES

ADELAIDE

Curtly Hampton, Sam Gibson, Jackson Edwards, Harry Dear, Ben Jarman

BRISBANE LIONS

Cian Hanley, Jake Barrett, Claye Beams, Tom Bell, Rohan Bewick, Liam Dawson, Marco Paparone

CARLTON

Alex Silvagni, Jesse Glass-McCasker, Aaron Mullett, Cameron O'Shea, Matthew Shaw

COLLINGWOOD

-

ESSENDON

Brendon Goddard, Jackson Merrett, Josh Green

FREMANTLE

Lee Spurr, Danyle Pearce, Michael Johnson

GEELONG

Aaron Black, Stewart Crameri, Ryan Gardner, Cory Gregson, Matthew Hayball, Timm House

Matt Rosa has been cut by the Gold Coast Suns. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty

GOLD COAST

Matt Rosa, Michael Barlow, Josh Jaska, Max Spencer, Mackenzie Willis, Michael Rischitelli

GWS GIANTS

-

HAWTHORN

Cyril Rioli, Ty Vickery

MELBOURNE

Harley Balic, Bernie Vince

NORTH MELBOURNE

Jarrad Waite, Billy Hartung, Mitchell Hibberd, Tom Jeffries, Oscar Junker, Gordon Narrier, Daniel Nielson, Josh Williams

PORT ADELAIDE

Lindsay Thomas, Jimmy Toumpas, Emmanuel Irra

RICHMOND

Ben Griffiths, Shaun Hampson

Koby Stevens was given a farewell by St Kilda and Western Bulldogs fans.

ST KILDA

Koby Stevens, Nathan Freeman, Hugh Goddard, Nathan Wright, Ray Connellan, Sam Gilbert, Darren Minchington

SYDNEY SWANS

Kurt Tippett

WEST COAST

-

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Clay Smith, Shane Biggs, Kieran Collins, Nathan Mullenger-McHugh