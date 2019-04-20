Menu
Luke Hodge isn’t happy with journalist Damian Barrett. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
AFL

‘What a knob’: AFL legend Luke Hodge slams journo

by Staff writers
20th Apr 2019 12:06 PM

BRISBANE veteran Luke Hodge has slammed comments suggesting he was paid to be interviewed during his side's Easter Thursday clash against Collingwood.

Hodge joined the commentary team during the Lions' loss to the Magpies, but was left fuming over comments by journalist Damian Barrett about the decision.

Barrett was critical of Hodge in his weekly column, telling him to "focus on (his) footy club".

"If Hodgey thinks it is a good idea to combine a well-paid media contract with a football one and provide commentary during an actual game of football, he might want to rethink it," Barrett wrote.

"Talking dribble within-match adds absolutely nothing to the broadcast, nor his now back-to-reality and consecutive-week thrashed team.

"Focus on your footy club, the media deals can be pursued when you're retired."

But Hodge fired back on Twitter, pointing out that AFL commentators often called for more access and saying he had not been paid for the contributions.

"What an absolute knob, you think it was a paid gig?" he wrote.

"Media want players access, the club asked me to do it so I did."

afl brisbane lions collingwood damian barrett luke hodge
News Corp Australia

