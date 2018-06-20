Blockbuster match just ‘another game’ says Demons midfielder

FOUR-TIME premiership player Jordan Lewis has declared that Melbourne's huge Friday night clash against Port Adelaide is just "another game."

The Demons are coming off the bye having been thrashed by 42 points in the Queen's Birthday showdown by Collingwood in Round 12.

Melbourne currently sit fourth on the ladder with an 8-4 win-loss record and are set to feature in finals for the first time since 2006.

Vice-captain Lewis explained that Friday night's contest in Adelaide is just another game despite it being vital in the Dees' season.

"I want to build up the game, it's a big game for the club no doubt," Lewis said on AFL 360.

"But I mean for me, it's another game. If you try and dress this up to be a massive game in your head, you end up doing stuff that you don't normally do. You play a different way, you don't approach the game in the same manner.

"I understand that it's a big game, but you approach the game like you would with any other game and whether it be a side that you've beaten 10 times in a row or a side that you haven't beaten at all, you've got to approach the game in that manner.

"We understand it's going to be a hostile environment, it's going to be hot early and they're good starters."

Lewis also described how important it is for the Demons to bounce back after their poor performance against the Magpies.

"It's coming off the bye and a disappointing loss against Collingwood. It's a big game for us to go over there," Lewis said.

"We sit even on points, but there's a game between fourth and tenth, so the enormity of the game is huge and we've got a chance to bounce back on a big stage after Queen's Birthday."

AFL 360 co-host Mark Robinson questioned Lewis about the "big game" and whether it would provide a "bit of redemption and a bit of motivation" after they "failed" on the big stage against the Pies.

But Lewis said that he "didn't care" about what the football world thought of the Dees needing to pull off a big scalp.

"I understand these reports that get out, 'oh Melbourne are flat track bullies' - you beat who you beat," Lewis said.

"It's not our fault that sides haven't stayed with us for certain parts of the game. You don't care what other people think. You front it and sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.